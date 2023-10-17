Dam Spillage: How celebrities reacted to Akufo Addo's 'You didn't vote for me' comment

Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Following comments made by President Akufo-Addo on a tour of districts affected by flooding, some celebrities have joined a cross-section of Ghanaians to air their displeasure at the president’s words.



President Akufo-Addo was addressing some districts that were severely affected by the flooding which resulted from the spillage of the Akosombo Dam and assured the affected communities of his administration's commitment to addressing the situation.



In his speech, the president stated, "I came here because Ghanaians are having difficulties and are suffering, and it is my responsibility to try and help. Because, if it is a question of counting who votes for me and who doesn't vote for me, then I shouldn't be here because you don't vote for me. But that is not my concern. And, in any event, one day you will vote for me and my party."



The president's words have not been well-received by a section of the public, with some finding them lacking in sensitivity given the seriousness of the flooding crisis.



They have argued that the president should not have commented above votes in this circumstance.



Let’s see what some celebrities had to say about the comments.



Rex Omar





Nana Aba Anamoah



You (@NAkufoAddo) have dwarfed all the relevant issues in this spillage with your comments on votes. #needless — nana aba (@thenanaaba) October 17, 2023

As someone who has worked in the media space you are also not being fair to the media. So when a president makes a speech, it is the media’s responsibility to play the entire speech? Where is this standard from? Mention one country in the world that does this? https://t.co/IAFzkvKpxf — Bee (@Bridget_Otoo) October 17, 2023

ID/BBWatch the latest episode of E-Forum here