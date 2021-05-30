DJs must go back to their days of breaking out new artistes - Da’ Hammer

Entertainment of Sunday, 30 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Celebrated music producer Da’ Hammer has noted that the culture where DJs breakout new artistes in Ghana is gone.



He said currently if a new artiste is not linked to well-established labels, the new artiste would not breakthrough.



According to him, it is not money that breakout new artistes but the DJs.



He explained that the era where DJs contributed to breaking out artistes should be revived.



He spoke to sit-in host Sammi Brown on Rainbow Entertainment.



He was reacting to a post on his Facebook page where he questioned why Black Sheriff is not getting the attention of the media despite being a talented and creative artiste.



Da’ Hammer had posted saying: “What’s really going on… where are the gatekeepers who’re steering this industry. Who actually determines what should be popular and what should be shelved? I can’t believe Black Sherif isn’t in the frontlines. The most unique artist in recent times combining hi-life and hip hop in unfathomable ways and he’s being kept in the background.



I miss the days when Bola Ray and some great DJs were in charge of what the public got to hear. You always knew deserving artist will definitely get their break.



This guy needs to enjoy the same prioritization as the talented kuami Eugene gets from DJs.



We have a pure breed in our midst, the first of his kind.



Trust me They don’t make em like this anymore. A hilife artist with a hip hop mindset. Priceless.”



In explaining his point, he said DJs are now only playing songs of established names due to restrictions.



He said DJs should be given the free space to play the songs they want without any form of restrictions.



He said the gatekeepers who break out artistes should go back to their old ways and allow new talented artistes to shine.



He said if this is not done, the new artistes we have in the country, will struggle to survive in the media space.