DJ Sly recieves DJ of the Year Award twice in a row at Youth Excellence Award 2020

Ghana’s multiple winning Disc jockey, DJ Sly has been awarded the DJ of the Year 2020 at the recently held Youth Excellence Award at the Silver Star Towers.



The Youth Excellence Awards which was instituted to reward and motivate visionary Ghanaian youth, has awarded others including Charles Nii Armah Mensah, Dr Kofi Amoa Abban, Bola Ray, Kwasi Pratt Jnr and Dr Kwaku Oteng.



The event which was hel in Accra was put together by Clique Empire and graced by celebrities and Ghanaian youth in their various field of work.

