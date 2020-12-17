Music of Thursday, 17 December 2020

DJ Mularh to release three hot mixtapes to sign off 2020

DJ Mularh will release three mixtapes this festive season

Having served Ghanaians and music lovers with multiple hit-mixtapes throughout the year, Kwame Theo Mularh is set to climax the year with the release of a triple dose of mixtapes.



Covering the afrobeat, hip-hop and dancehall genres, the lineup of mixtapes by DJ Mularh as he is known on stage, promises to not only pique every music-loving persons listening interest but also reconfirm his status as a maven in the Ghanaian disc jockeying business.



His three upcoming mixtapes include the eleventh edition of his afrobeat series of mixtapes which has seen him discharge ten hit mixtapes under a tag over a period of four years.



The Collation 11 mixtape will fill the spot for every moment of jamming in the 2020 Christmas season as it promises to be the right top-up for its preceding mixtapes.



DJ Mularh has also scheduled a release of the second edition of his hippo mixtape project which he started this year as part of the 2020 end of year releases.



The Gh Hip-Hop Invasion 2 comes at a time when the genre has taken a new dimension in Ghana and is expanding its base.



DJ Mularh through the Hip-Hop Invasion 2 will capture the Kumerica Culture, its story and reveal why Kumasi has become the trailblazer of a new dimension of hip-hop culture. It will also spot hits from some new school acts across the country whiles reminding listeners of what some giants in the Ghanaian hip-hop space are made of.



The third of the mixtapes is the All Out Mixtape which features projects from the biggest name in dancehall in Ghana and Africa, Shatta Wale in the year 2020 under review.







Despite the entertainment industry being stalled by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Shatta Wale who before entering 2020 was establishing his dominance in the dancehall world, has been able to drop several hit songs as well as work with some major names worldwide to expand his pre-eminence in the genre.







All of his major works in the year are brought to bear on the All Out Mixtape by DJ Mularh.



With no schedule of release announced, the whizz DJ Mularh intends to throw his fans under a cloud of suspense that will open to a spontaneous release of three smash mixtapes perfect for signing off the year 2020.



Listen the his latest Mixtape, The LoveTape Mixtape released a couple of months ago below:





