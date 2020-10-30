Music of Friday, 30 October 2020

Source: Michael Mensah, Contributor

DJ Mensah names rappers on his playlist

DJ Mensah

The Untouchable, DJ Mensah who recently released his single, 'Beifour' - a song that featured Kuami Eugene and Sarkodie - has named rap artists whose lyrics help him get his groove on.



He mentions the fact that the rap game is getting soft and there is a need for rap artists, both new and old, to up their game to make the game hot.



He thinks the Kumerican wave brought back some life into the game and believes there are some underground talents out there waiting to exhale.



He still holds the view that irrespective of how folks think he is biased in favour of King Sark, nothing can take away the fact that King Sark remains the most hardworking and undisputed in the game.



"Too much rap in one body," he said about Lyrical Joe, one of the rappers on his list.



Kwaku Smoke also made it to his list. He thinks the rapper is keeping it real and just doing him.



Irrespective of the success DopeNation has chalked in commercial music, he thinks rap is their first love which they can't run away from because their bond with rap is airtight. He loves their rap and they made it to his list.



"One of my favorite rappers now is Kofi Mole," the Untouchable expressed. He sees the rapper as different and has super dedicated energy to the game hence the rapper making it to his list.



"U can't have an authentic rap playlist without the medication of Medikal (MDK) 'bo mi din ma mi'" he said.



The DJ believes Medikal has no reason to prove himself to anyone in the industry.



"He has stayed loyal to the course. He has held down the game for that long and he likes that," said DJ Mensah.



The one-time Rapper and Artist of the Year, EL, is one of his favorite artists.



Gambo is also in there. He loves the guy to bits.



In the coming days, the DJ will be gracing the industry with his much-anticipated EP which is dubbed 'NOW OR NEVER'.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.