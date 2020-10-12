Entertainment of Monday, 12 October 2020

Source: DJ Mensah, Contributor

DJ Mensah features Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene on 'Beifour'

The new single features Kuami Eugene and Sarkordie

DJ Mensah has dropped his latest single titled "Beifour" from his much anticipated Now or Never EP which is yet to hit the streets.



"Beifour", which is a collaboration between Untouchable Music and Lynx Entertainment, features Kuami Eugene and Sarkodie.



"For so long, witchcraft, or 'Beifour' as in this case has been painted to depict an old woman in a neglected mud hut far away in an evil forest feasting on the blood of innocent babies. That is soo wrong... and as to whether really such stories exist is another issue for another day," DJ Mensah says.



Backbiting, getting excited over bad news and the failure of others, hatred, pull him Down syndrome and the likes is what true witchcraft is.



And that is what the song seeks to project and advise against.



The track is also on Kuami Eugene's latest album.



You can't go wrong when you have three master tacticians in the persons of The Untouchable, DJ Mensah, the undisputed Africa's Heavy Weight rapper, King Sark and the ever young, evergreen, ever talented GH and Africa's #1 Kuami Eugene, all on the same song.



Listen to the song here >>>

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.