DJ Azonto plans a Lamborghini red-carpet entry for Ghana Music Awards USA

Entertainment of Saturday, 10 June 2023

Source: GNA

Mark Kwesi Arthur, popularly known as DJ Azonto, has made a bold demand to the organisers of the Ghana Music Awards (GMA) USA, asking for a Lamborghini to take him to the red carpet.



The "Fa No Fom" hitmaker has been nominated for the New Artiste of the Year category for the GMA USA awards night scheduled for August 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio, USA.



DJ Azonto said in a recent interview: "Shout out to the organisers of the award; they are trying to prove stubborn, but let me send this message to them on air. If I am going to be at the event, I need to be treated well, and a Lamborghini is the only way to show that."



The Ghana Music Awards USA is among the most prestigious music awards celebrating Ghanaian talents in and outside the country and is held annually to recognise the best artistes in Ghanaian entertainment industry.



DJ Azonto is set to perform at the music event in August alongside some big names in the music industry.



The organisers of the awards have yet to respond to DJ Azonto's demand, but the request of the Amapiano sensation has already created a buzz on social media.



After his controversial outfit at this year's VGMAs, all eyes would be on DJ Azonto at this year's Ghana Music Awards USA ceremony as netizens anticipate his entry.



With numerous awards to his credit, DJ Azonto has once again been nominated at this year's Global Music Awards South Africa, Ghana Entertainment Awards USA and Ghana Music Awards Europe, among others.