DJ Azonto expresses the desire to feature on late Ebony's song

Entertainment of Friday, 27 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In an attempt to emulate Sarkodie, Mark Kwesi Arthur, popularly known as DJ Azonto, has said he wants to feature on one of the songs of the late Ebony.



According to DJ Azonto, Sarkodie's 'Stir it Up' feature with the late Bob Marley impressed him, and he wishes to follow in his footsteps by featuring the late Ebony.



“I didn’t know people could also feature a ghost, so I want to follow suit by contacting Ebony’s management so I can drop some lines on some of her songs,” DJ Azonto in an adomonline.com report.



The DJ also said that he has submitted applications for the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, Best Songwriter of the Year, and Viral Song of the Year categories (VGMAs).



“With the way ‘Fa No Fom’ is doing magic, I will not be surprised if I win five awards at the upcoming VGMAs. I have filled my nominations, and I expect good news when the nominees are finally released,” he said.



This, comes after he achieved success with the number-one single "Fa No Fom," which has earned him several awards.



Some of the awards he has won are Ghana DJ awards ( best song of the year ), most influential artiste of the year, most consistent artiste of the year, the richest DJ of the year, Student Artist of the year, The Next Most-rated Artiste of the Year ( GABA awards, new artiste of the year, best afro pop





ADA/BOG