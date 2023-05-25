DJ Azonto brags about being the highest paid artiste

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 May 2023

Source: GNA

Multiple award winning Amapiano King Mark Kwesi Arthur, popularly known as DJ Azonto, said he is currently the most booked and most expensive Ghanaian artiste, bringing a new touch to Ghanaian music.



In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the artiste said he could barely get enough sleep because his blessings from God in the past few months concerning his musical journey have been enormous.



The Fa No Fom hitmaker said that he is currently the hottest and most valued Ghanaian artiste as he is booked for shows at fees above every other artiste's in the country.



According to DJ Azonto, he charges GH₵100k for a show.



"When I go to shows, I am paid GH₵100k. There is this show I am about to attend and the person has sent me half payment. I am currently waiting for the full payment which has been promised to be settled soon. I am currently the hottest and highest-paid artiste in Ghana. Nobody takes the amount I take for shows," he said.



DJ Azonto added that he loves what he does and is happy and appreciative of his fans for their continuous support and streams of his bangers.



He has a new song out with actor cum musician Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win dubbed "One Prayer" which is currently a street anthem