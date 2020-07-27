Music of Monday, 27 July 2020

DJ Asumadu drops Makom featuring Paa Kwasi

'Makoma' interpreted as 'My Heart' is centered on matters of the heart.

Ghanaian American based Disc Jockey cum rapper DJ Asumadu has teamed up with award-winning Singer, Paa Kwasi on a new classic Highlife tune titled ‘Makoma’.



It also tells the story of the modern day love and relationship.



The high tempo tune was produced and mastered by George O’tion.



DJ Asumadu has been off the music scene so serving US with this song is a must listen.



