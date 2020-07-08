Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Source: pulse.com.gh

DJ Amess: Castro’s manager laid to rest in microphone coffin

Missing Ghanaian rapper, Castro, lost his manager last month and he has now been laid to rest in a microphone coffin.



The late artiste manager, Darlyn Kotei, aka DJ Amess, died on June 4 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness related to High Blood Pressure and a knee problem that rendered him incapacitated.



The mortal remains of DJ Amess, who was also a showbiz pundit, were laid to rest last Saturday at the Awudome Cemetery in Accra.



The burial ceremony was attended by some of his colleagues, radio and television presenters, musicians and music producers.



Some of the personalities who were at the ceremony are Isaac Abeiku Aidoo, CEO of Goodies Music Productions, Kojo Preko Dankwa of Accra FM, Eddie Ray, Christian Agyei Frimpong of Onua FM, Dr. Cann of Happy FM, Afia Papabi, James Clarke of Chorkor Trotro fame among others.



See photos from the burial below.













Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.