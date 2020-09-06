Entertainment of Sunday, 6 September 2020

D Black narrates how Dr UN scammed him with fake UN-Kofi Annan award

D Black receiving his fake UN-Kofi Annan award from Dr UN

Desmond Blackmore, otherwise known as D Black says he suspected that the UN-Kofi Annan awards were fake but he failed to trust the signs and his instincts.



Recounting his feelings in a series of tweets after some social media users started trolling him and his other colleagues, the Businessman and Musician stated that as new pictures of him and his colleague awardees keep popping up on social media, he gets amusement.



He said: “The ‘event’ nu sef as me and Sark sit down noor, the mc gbaaa 3 times noor wey I look Sark start shake my head. Like 30 mins after we arrived, The Mc tell the Band, ‘pls play another music’s for them’. Musics paaa o, musics lol. The band too responded ‘Ooooooh ah’! dem tire. Dere nooor we start to laugh. We shud have left at that point.”



D Black indicated that he should have left after several weird signs unfolded.



“Then Sark got his award, and I wasn’t really watching or following proceedings after that. I was on my phone after I clapped. Then he returned with the golden cup. I said to myself hmmm A cup? I should have left then and there.



He continued: “I told my @iamfadicharles bro we leave in 15 mins, I can’t take this rubbish any more. There noor this man came from nowhere and took the mic from the MC and started MCing the ‘event’. The man talk aaa talk say ‘back when I was in Harvard’. I should have left then and there lol,” his tweet read.



D Black added that he had told his boys after Sarkodie had returned with his golden cup that they should leave the event grounds but immediately they decided to leave the awards show, then his name was mentioned. So, he walked majestically to the podium and received his UN-Kofi Annan ‘plaque’ which is still in his car booth.“The man said oh yes great man ‘I like ur name’. Then he said oh say something 'plis'. I was getting annoyed tho. So, I said samtin. Then he said Blackmore, lovely name where’s ur name from? Very stupid question. With saliva coming for the side of his mouth on top. I knew something was wrong. I should have left then and there lol.”He added also that he was at Aqua Safari with his friends having a good time when Abeiku Santana called him to check on his Twitter timeline because he was trending, at the time he didn't know what was actually going on.D Black narrated further that when his promotions manager first sent him the details of the programme, he suspected that everything was not well with the organisers because he was given a booklet as tickets for seven people.He explained that whilst at the event he saw, Nathaniel Attoh, a Multimedia reporter, coming down with a golden horse, so he decided to quiz him: “big bro, is this thing legit? He said yes. I said ‘promise’, swear!! Then I got a call and forgot but I still sat down. I should have left then and there. Lol”.D Black, alongside Sarkodie, Bernard Okoe-Boye, Chairman Wontumi, Alban Bagbin, Ebenezer Oduro Owusu who is the University of Ghana Vice-Chancellor and a host of others were hoodwinked into believing that they were recipients of a UN-owned award scheme but it has turned out they were victims of a scam.