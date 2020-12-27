Entertainment of Sunday, 27 December 2020

Cwesi Oteng, Empress Gifty, others sing at NPP’s thanksgiving service

The thanksgiving service of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has come alive as gospel musicians Gifty Adorye, Phillipa Baafi, and Cwesi Oteng took turns to sing gospel worship and praises songs.



Party supporters at the event jumped to their feet to dance to the medley of songs which were delivered in turns by these artistes.



Clad in all-white apparel and other party paraphernalia, both bigwigs in the party and the supporters took to the dance floor to show their dancing skills.



The likes of Henry Nana Boakye popularly known as Nana B, the National Youth Organiser of the NPP led his people on the dance floor.



The thanksgiving service is being held under the theme, "Ebenezer thus far the Lord has helped us; for the battle is the lord's."



It must be noted however that these singers have in previous years endorsed the activities of the party.



Gifty Adorye who campaigned for the NDC turned tables in favour of the NPP after her marriage to Hopeson Adorye, a leading member of the ruling party.



On the other hand, Philipa Baafi sold her ‘Go High’ song to the NPP prior to the 2008 election period and also endorsed the party ahead of the 2020 elections.



Also, Cwesi Oteng endorsed the NPP before the 2016 elections and repeated it ahead of the 2020 polls.









