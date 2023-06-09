Current crop of artistes now writing great lyrics – Kofi Mole

Entertainment of Friday, 9 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian rapper, Kofi Mole has stated that some of the current crop of artistes write deep and good lyrics.



In an interview with Amansan Krakye, he stated that, usually, an artiste's vibes can be detected in the type of song they release.



He opined, “I think it depends on the artiste you are listening to because we still have artistes of this era like Kwesi Arthur who sing about deep vibes.



“It really depends on the artiste you are listening to and then I think comparing now to then times the number of musicians have increased. The fact that you hear people with different vibes tells you that some people just do music as a hobby so now we have a lot of musicians in the game."



Speaking on Property FM in Cape Coast, he added, “But we still have people who go deep into music and talk about powerful words, so it depends on the artiste you are listening to.



“I can mention a lot of artistes whose lyrics are all about positive vibes and deep words and speak a lot of sense in their songs like when you listen to Fameye,” he ended monitored by MyNewsGh.com.