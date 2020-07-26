Entertainment of Sunday, 26 July 2020

Cruiz House Events launch Miss Muslimah GH 2020

Miss Muslimah Initiative that seeks to promote modesty in Islam

Cruiz House Events in collaboration with BRYT TV have launched the Miss Muslimah Initiative that seeks to promote modesty in Islam.



Mrs Kuburah Mohammed, the Marketing Director of Electroland Ghana limited has urged all young Muslims to participate in the search for the first-ever Miss Muslimah Ghana 2020.



Speaking at the launch of Miss Muslimah Ghana at the Accra city hotel, Mrs Mubarak said Miss Muslimah Ghana was an event dedicated to promoting a positive reflection of the Ghanaian Muslim woman and her culture.



She said there was a need to demonstrate confidence to be a phenomenal Muslim.



She added that knowledge acquired should be used to educate the Muslim communities and also inspire the younger generations to be bold.



The Miss Muslimah Ghana initiative is an all Muslim pageant designed to draw participation from young Muslim women to showcase qualities of belief, leadership, talent, motivation, and the celebration of beauty, style, and fashion from the Islamic perspective.



This initiative is aimed at promoting a platform to empower Muslim women and providing leverage to promote and contribute to community and national development through humanitarian services.



Miss Hawa Cruiz, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Miss Muslimah Ghana Said this platform was designed for all sections of Muslim women across Ghana to exhibit diverse culture while projecting the essence of hijab, as a symbol of modesty and privacy.



She added that the initiative seeks to Groom Muslim ladies to be the voice of voiceless as well as to share and resolve issues of concern most especially with Zongo communities.



She said they aspire to become the most influential and recognized beauty pageant projecting a positive image of Islam and inspiring Muslim women.



“We have an ambassadorial car, cash prizes, crown, and many goodies to present to the winners of this year’s Miss Muslimah Ghana,” she said.



She urged all Muslims to pick up a form at Bryt TV or contact 0573759509 for assistance.

