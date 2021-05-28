Critique young artistes if need be – Kwabena Kwabena

Entertainment of Friday, 28 May 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Accomplished highlife singer and guitarist, Kwabena Kwabena, has advised Ghanaians not to critique young acts openly so as not to deprive them of the public respect that they need.



Speaking with Dr. Cann on the Ayekoo After-Drive show which airs on Happy98.9FM, Kwabena Kwabena stated that it is good to critique young acts because it serves as focus points for them to better their craft, however, he specified that critiques about issues which could demoralize them should not be done publicly.



“Some of the statements on radio sometimes and how people forward their submissions are sometimes abusive but it should not be so. You can criticize but don’t abuse. We should minimize criticism. If it was even up to me, I’d ask that we don’t criticize them in public”, he said.



According to the ‘Engya me ho’ hit-maker, the younger artistes need to be treated in a way that they can earn the public respect so that they can be seen as the artistes they are.



“Even if it must be done publicly, it should at least be a bit constructive”, he pleaded.



The singer noted that this is the time that younger artistes need to be guided and crafted properly so that in the next ten years, we can have something to treasure and be proud of in our music industry.



Asked to name some young talents that he believes can raise the music scene when given the push they need, Kwabena Kwabena mentioned the likes of Gyakie, Camidoh, Mr. Drew, Yaw Berk, Cina Soul, among others.