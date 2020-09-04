Entertainment of Friday, 4 September 2020

Criss Waddle lands in Supreme Court after he was subpoenaed to appear

CEO of Arab Money Gang group, Criss Waddle

The boss of the Arab Money Gang group, Criss Waddle has made his way to the apex court of the land after he was subpoenaed to make an appearance.



In a tweet the rapper turned real estate developer shared on his timeline and sighted by zionfelix.net, he revealed that he was court subpoenaed to appear before a Judge at the highest court of the land to provide answers about something he absolutely has no knowledge about.



From his tweet, Criss Waddle pointed out that he is innocent because the said social media account that warranted this subpoena is not his because the one he uses is verified.



From the check of zionfelix.net, an unknown individual impersonating Waddle used his name to defraud an innocent victim. And since it was Criss Waddle’s name that was used (by the social media account), he was wanted to answer questions at the court of law.



He tweeted: “I can’t believe that I’ve been subpoenaed to court to answer to a judge over something that has nothing to do with me, If my page is verified and a none verified page does something, why should I be the one to be subpoenaed?”





