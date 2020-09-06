Entertainment of Sunday, 6 September 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Criss Waddle breaks silence on reports that he's contesting for MP in Tema West Constituency

Ghanaian rapper, Criss Waddle

Hibernated Ghanaian rapper turned real estate developer, Kwaku Addai, popularly known as Criss Waddle has reacted to the viral reports that he is contesting in the upcoming general election for MP at the Tema West constituency.



In a quick chat with radio personality Dr. Pounds of Hitz FM on Instagram not long ago, Criss Waddle expressed shock about the development and laughed it off.



According to Criss Waddle, he doesn’t have any political ambition and added that he is wondering about the person who took his time to design the posters and spread them.



The Arab Money Geng CEO ended by stating that the people who are spreading this false news do not love to see him enjoy his peace of mind.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.