Creative Arts Agency responsible for 'under bridge' decoration - Akufo-Addo's daughter

Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, one of the daughters of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has denied an alleged US$25 million payment to paint parts of Accra.



According to her, the projects were privately conceived and funded, contrary to speculations that it was from a government contract.



She described the persons behind the allegation as “shameless"



In a response, Ms Akufo-Addo stated that the Creative Arts Agency, which she heads, solely conceived, managed, and financially undertook the projects through its own fundraising activities.



“For the avoidance of any doubt, it is important to state that these projects were solely conceived, managed, and financially undertaken by The Creative Arts Agency, through its own fundraising activities.”



“It is a complete fabrication being propagated by some shameless persons, and which, unfortunately, has been published by sections of the media.



"This project was not embarked upon to make profit, and there have been no lucrative contracts awarded for it,” she said in a press statement issued on Wednesday.



There have been allegations that Gyankroma Akufo-Addo had been paid US$25 million to paint parts of the capital city.



In her denial, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo stressed “I have instructed my lawyer to seek redress in the law courts against persons and media houses that published these falsehoods with the sole intention of destroying my reputation.”



Below is the full statement by Gyankoma Akufo-Addo:



CREATIVE ARTS AGENCY



In August 2018, Art for All was conceived. Its purpose was to beautify our capital city of Accra, to give a platform to our Ghanaian artists, to build art appreciation for its audience, and to serve as beautiful backdrops for videos, or photoshoots and be a tourist attraction.



Each site had a six-week workshop process to identify themes, locations, and artists. Each site was paid for with funds largely from the private sector, sourced solely by the Creative Arts Agency. No contract to paint a succession of bridges or underpasses has either been conceived, has ever been offered, or has ever been accepted. Indeed, any tender or contract awarded for such a project would have been made public.



For the avoidance of any doubt, it is important to state that these projects were solely conceived, managed, and financially undertaken by The Creative Arts Agency, through its own fundraising activities.



Site 1, Ako Adjei, was funded by the private sector.



Site 2, Tetteh Quarshie, was paid for by myself, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo.



Site 3, was completed through the generosity of the creatively minded Ben Asante, CEO of Ghana Gas, who understands its social community importance.



The paint used for each site, again, was provided by Coral Paints and its CEO, who understand the importance of pushing the visibility of Ghanaian artists. The absurdity of $25 million, or any amount for that matter, being awarded to myself to undertake this project is a disgusting narrative.



It is a complete fabrication being propagated by some shameless persons, and which, unfortunately, has been published by sections of the media. This project was not embarked upon to make a profit, and there have been no lucrative contracts awarded for it.



All efforts to undermine my credibility through the publication of these falsehoods and baseless lies will not wash. I have instructed my lawyer to seek redress in the law courts against persons and media houses that published these falsehoods with the sole intention of destroying my reputation.



