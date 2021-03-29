Create 'Ministry of Unfinished Businesses' to ensure continuity of development projects - Blakk Rasta

Entertainment of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: Class FM

Radio broadcaster Blakk Rasta has proposed the creation of a ministry responsible for completing uncompleted development projects of previous governments to ensure continuity.



According to him, this will also reduce the spate of stalled projects in the country.



Speaking on the Class Morning Show (CMS) on ClsssFM on Monday, 29 March 2021, the award-winning Reggae musician mused: “Can we have a certain structure that will deal with those unfinished businesses?”



He continued: “At least, you have so many ministers. Why can't you have a minister for unfinished business? When you have a budget, you have miscellaneous. Why can't we have something like that? A minister for unfinished businesses".



“Your duty is to look at the good things that the last government has done so that you will be able to deal with them,” he added.



Commending former President John Mahama for undertaking some projects during his tenure of office, he bemoaned the current state of some of his uncompleted projects due to the lack of continuity.



“In fact, [former] President Mahama has actually exposed a lot of these ill-thinking 'politrick-cians' in this country. He himself was not an angel but the point I'm making here is very simple: Look at the number of buildings, look at the so many lofty projects that he started. At the end of the day, look at what happened.



“They are not being continued. Well one or two. But the rest are rotting up. Cockroaches, snakes and rodents are now benefitting from what human beings should have been benefitting from.



Blakk Rasta also called for a review of the powers vested in the President.



“I think our presidents are too powerful. They can make and unmake anybody and anything and at the same time, I think that if we are able to bring a certain structure that will limit the power of the president, I think these things can be done", he indicated.



“So, yes, our governments, our presidents are too powerful. That structure should change so that we will be able to have other people come in and deal with some very key issues", he further reiterated.