Crazy Keys and the Souly Bird’s Showtime Album Tour in Germany: A real discovery for afro fusion and pop fans

Music of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

Source: Crazy Keys

Crazy Keys and the Souly Bird, the sensational Ghanaian German Pop Duo from Accra/Abidjan and Berlin, recently concluded their first highly anticipated Showtime Album Live Tour in Germany with back-to-back shows in Berlin and Hamburg.



On January 10th, the duo took the stage at the a famous little music club at the iconic Hamburg Reeperbahn, a renowned venue known for hosting top-tier musical acts. The atmosphere was electric as fans eagerly awaited the performance of Crazy Keys and The Souly Bird. Both talents arrived from Accra a few days before, where they had just completed a series of concerts at some of the most renowned venues of the city.



The duo - as usual - did not disappoint, delivering an unforgettable show that left the audience in awe. The crowd was treated to a spectacular display of talent, creativity and colorful show elements as Crazy Keys and the Souly Bird flawlessly performed tracks from their highly acclaimed Showtime Album.



The album had been released in September 2023 containing 13 amazing pop tracks, each track a unique and unheard piece full of rhythm, soul and flattering melodies.

The sold out venue was a testament to their growing international fanbase and the undeniable appeal of their music.



Four days later, on January 14th, Crazy Keys and the Souly Bird brought their Showtime Album live concert Tour to Berlin. This time, the venue was a cosy rising hip in-place in Prenzlauerberg, only invited guests were admitted this time.



Once again, the duo performed to a cheerful house, with fans eagerly anticipating their every move. The audience in Berlin was left in complete amazement as Crazy Keys and the Souly Bird took them on a musical journey through the world of music like no other. Several drums, a xylophone, one piano, a keytar and the tambourine represented the backbone of this masterpiece in authentic entertainment.



The duo’s ability to seamlessly blend Ghanaian and German influences has garnered them a dedicated fanbase that spans across continents.



Crazy Keys and the Souly Bird’s journey from Ghana to Germany has been nothing short of remarkable. Fans around the world eagerly anticipate what the future holds for this extraordinary duo.