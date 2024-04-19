Court orders DNA test for the late Mohbad's son

Entertainment of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: mynigeria.com

A Magistrate Court in Ikorodu has given an order for a DNA test to declare the paternity of late singer Mohbad's son, Liam.



The court, after failed attempts to personally serve Wunmi, Mohbad's wife, with notice of a pending DNA test application, has ordered substituted means of service.



The decision comes as the Aloba family, representing Mohbad’s interests, seeks clarity on the paternity of baby Liam.



They applied to the Family Court to compel Wunmi and Liam to undergo a DNA test at a recognized laboratory in Lagos.



Despite unsuccessful attempts by the court sheriff to serve Wunmi the necessary documents, including an originating motion, the court has now granted an order for substituted service.



This involves posting all court processes to her last known address.



Monisola Odumosu, a member of the Aloba family’s legal team, emphasized the importance of ensuring Wunmi is aware of the pending suit.



Odumosu said, “If the process were served on the last-known address of the respondent by Order of the Court, it would constitute good service and she would be aware of the pending suit.



The Chief Magistrate granted the order and ordered that the respondent be served by posting the court process on her last known address.



This development follows Wunmi’s statement in a viral video, expressing readiness for a DNA test, although she had not been available for personal service of the court documents.



Meanwhile, Counsel to Wunmi, Taiwo Olawanle, has stated they are unaware of the court order but would advise compliance if received.



Mohbad’s death in September 2023 under controversial circumstances prompted investigations, including the exhumation of his body for autopsy.



The Lagos State Police Command inaugurated a special investigation team, and arrests were made, including that of Naira Marley and Balogun Eletu.