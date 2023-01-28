Couples should be determined to make their marriage work - Diana Hamilton

Entertainment of Saturday, 28 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel musician, Diana Hamilton has said she believes the degree to which a couple is committed to maintaining their union influences whether or not it succeeds.



In a graphiconline.com report, the 2021 VGMA Artiste of the Year claimed that having the proper frame of mind is essential before getting married.



“You just don’t get up one day to reach a certain level in marriage. You need to be intentional about it and build from the scratch. More so, when you get married with the right set of mind that ‘I am here to stay and make it work’, it will last.”



Sharing with the world what has held her marriage together all these years, Diana Hamilton revealed that the fact that she married her friend has kept her marriage intact all these years.



“I will not say I know it all, because marriage is such a long journey. But marrying my friend helped a lot, as did the decision to make it work no matter what. When you are focused and know what you want, you will not give up easily,” she revealed.



She also added that it's challenging to balance being a mother, a nurse, and a musician, yet she still does well in all of these roles.



“I am favoured to be a proud wife, a mother, a nurse, a musician, a philanthropist and still excel in all these areas. It takes grace for this to happen, and I can only thank God for that. If I say it is easy combining all these, then I am telling lies, but God sees me through it all,” she added.



