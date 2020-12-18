LifeStyle of Friday, 18 December 2020

Counselor Lutterodt's 'Orgasm Conference' slated for December 25

This year's edition of the Orgasm Conference, powered by Rev. Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt is expected to come off on December 25 at Bays Lodge opposite Junction Mall, Spintex Road, Nungua.



The event which is scheduled to commence at 7 pm is themed 'Managing Genital Conflicts in Relationship and Marriage'.



Five professionals have been billed to engage patrons on a wide range of issues with the aim of improving relationship and marriage.



While Counselor Lutterodt will be speaking on the topic 'How to Manage Genital Communication', Dr. Adu Boateng will be educating participants on 'Managing Genital Infection'.



Dr. Augustus Addo Larbi will on his part discuss 'Sex and Spine' while Rev. Mrs. Gloria Kobi tackles 'Neatness and Personal Hygiene'.



Ace radio presenter Abeiku Santana who has been married for seven years now will be lecturing on 'Managing Finance in Marriage'.

