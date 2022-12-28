Counselor Lutterodt outlines the dos and don'ts of lovemaking

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 December 2022

Controversial self-acclaimed relationship counselor, Rev. Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, popularly known as Counselor Lutterodt, has listed some key dos and don’ts lovers must consider during lovemaking.



Speaking at his annual relationship conference dubbed, ‘Orgasm Conference’, the maverick love counselor asked lovers to pay attention to the wishes of their partners. According to him, issues as simple as when a lover must take their bath before sex should be accorded the needed consideration.



“A male lover may need confirmation to know if they should bath erected or should take their bath before erections. This is because ladies and lovers react to situations differently hence the need for a confirmation on when one should take their bath,” Counselor Lutterodt explained.



Counselor also Lutterodt cautioned women against rating unplanned sex over planned sex, since it downplays the efforts of the man.



He said, “sometimes the ladies would say no to sex initially, but later give in. Later these same ladies would call their men and tell them that was the best sex they have had as if their men underperform during planned sex. These comments cause mental turmoil for most men.”



The annual Orgasm Conference organized by Counselor Lutterodt focuses on providing comprehensive sex education for all present.







