You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 12 28Article 1687316

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Counselor Lutterodt outlines the dos and don'ts of lovemaking

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Counselor Lutterodt Counselor Lutterodt

Controversial self-acclaimed relationship counselor, Rev. Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, popularly known as Counselor Lutterodt, has listed some key dos and don’ts lovers must consider during lovemaking.

Speaking at his annual relationship conference dubbed, ‘Orgasm Conference’, the maverick love counselor asked lovers to pay attention to the wishes of their partners. According to him, issues as simple as when a lover must take their bath before sex should be accorded the needed consideration.

“A male lover may need confirmation to know if they should bath erected or should take their bath before erections. This is because ladies and lovers react to situations differently hence the need for a confirmation on when one should take their bath,” Counselor Lutterodt explained.

Counselor also Lutterodt cautioned women against rating unplanned sex over planned sex, since it downplays the efforts of the man.

He said, “sometimes the ladies would say no to sex initially, but later give in. Later these same ladies would call their men and tell them that was the best sex they have had as if their men underperform during planned sex. These comments cause mental turmoil for most men.”

The annual Orgasm Conference organized by Counselor Lutterodt focuses on providing comprehensive sex education for all present.



EAN/WA

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

Some businessmen in Ghana

5 Ghanaian private businessmen who can revive the economy in 2023

Sportsleading sports icon

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Salifu Ibrahim

Hearts of Oak reportedly receive $450,000 offer for Salifu Ibrahim

Businessleading business icon

A GH¢100 note

The magic you can do with GH¢100 in just 3 days

Africaleading africa news icon

File Photo

West Africa Democracy Solidarity Network condemns coup attempt in The Gambia

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Late Kofi Abrefa Busia and President Akufo-Addo

History has a funny way of repeating itself (Deje Vu); the case of Progress Party under Dr. K.A. Busia and New Patriotic Party under Nana Akufo-Addo