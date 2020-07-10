Counselor Lutterodt defends ‘rape victims enjoy the act’ comment

Entertainment of Friday, 10 July 2020
Source: pulse.com.gh
Counselor Lutterodt has finally spoken on his ‘every rape victim enjoys act’ comment which has sparked outrage on social media.
Reacting to the video in which the controversial counsellor's comment went viral yesterday, Ama K Abrebese among others described him as a 'rape apologist' with the likes of Juliet Ibrahim calling for his arrest whilst others petition media houses to ban him.
However, according to Counselor Lutterodt, most of those attacking him haven’t watched the full interview to understand where he was coming from but have misconstrued his statement in the short video to share comments that will make them relevant.
Speaking to Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, he said: “what is going on is not about me, people now are doing media 'content-ship' and we those who have the voice when we grant the option of interviews to relevant media houses and they make headlines then others will want to pick it up so they could make some small appearance with it”.
“If you watch the video and listen to the issue carefully, clearly put you can see that the statement is really a sensible statement from a defending educated elite spiritualist,” he said and added that it also means Multi Media’s contenders "watch us".
However, at some point, Andy Dosty disagreed with certain comments he made and upon further probing to explain himself better, it turned into a hot clash which you’ll see in the video below.
View this post on Instagram
Counselor Lutterodt Defends Comment In Hot Clash With Andy Dosty [Watch] For more about this hit link via bio or Instastory about how Nana Aba has placed a ban on Counselor Lutterodt from appearing on GhOne TV. Ama K Abrebese, Juliet Ibrahim, Rapper E.L among others have all been speaking about Counselor’s “rape apologist” comment. Video Credit: FaceBook/Hitz FM #FameBugs #Ghana #Hitz1039FM #AndyDosty #GhanaNews #CounselorLutterodt #GhOneTV #NanaAba #JulietIbrahim #Ghanaian #Celebrities #Gossip #Enews #FameBugs
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.