Music of Friday, 28 August 2020

Source: Derrick Ayim, contributor

Cool Boii release new EP dubbed 'sounds from the sun'

Record label Mega Entertainment, has collaborated with talented star , Mbah Armstrong, known in the music circles as “Cool Boii” for a jam EP.



The Ghanaian based Afrobeat entertainer released "Sounds from the sun" Ep on Wednesday, August 25, and has done well in terms of listenership and streaming since it release.



The chased-after EP has a blend of love and danceable tunes.



The Ep has three song, Party, Take you far and La Danse de Gorilla, a tune he took inspiration from mega entertainment CEO Mega David.



Cool Boii, 20, is currently working on a single with the “team move man” Kofi Kinaata tittled “Hallelujah” which will be released next month.



Cool Boii has already released a video on the La danse de Gorilla video which is being played on top Television station.

