Conversations between Medikal and newborn on Instagram will make you laugh

Rapper Medikal and child, Island Frimpong

It has become a common practice for celebrities to create social media accounts, especially on Instagram for their newborn babies.



Often, it comes with the announcement of the birth and the baby’s name.



That is exactly what Medikal and Fella Makafui did.



When they announced the birth of their daughter, the announcement came with the baby’s name and an Instagram account with the name Island Frimpong.



Though others use the account as an album of the child, others also treat the account as though the baby who can’t talk is the one managing their own social media account.



Fella Makafui and Medikal are treating theirs as the latter and the account is already assuming a personality of keeping her parents honest.



For the first day, it was all love.







However, a warning was sent days later. It was a no photo cease warning from the weeks old baby girl to her parents.



Already, Island is becoming the boss of her parents letting them know there’s been a change of guard.









