Confusion as Nigerian music awards scheme is held in the United States instead of Nigeria

Nigerians on social media have expressed their disappointment with the organizers of the Headies Awards, the biggest music awards scheme in the country, for holding the show in the United States instead of Nigeria.



The 16th edition of the Headies Awards took place on September 3, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia for the second consecutive year.



The event, which is usually held in Lagos, Nigeria, every year since its inception in 2006 has now been moved to the United States.



The 2023 event ended with Nigerian star Rema emerging the biggest as he went home with 4 trophies for Best Male artiste, Digital Artiste of the Year, Best Collaboration, and Best Pop Single.



Burna Boy and Asake took home two trophies each.



Ghanaian music sensation, Black Sherif earned the Best West African Act award over his counterparts Camidoh and Gyakie.



However, despite the notable feats, some Nigerians have questioned why the awards scheme was held in the United States instead of its home country, Nigeria.



These critics have accused the organizers of trying to appeal to the international community, while others claimed there was an attempt to whitewash the scheme.



They are trashy for taking a Nigerian award show to Atlanta https://t.co/QMGiKOZxHH — Big Ray????️ (@Kingayobalogun) September 4, 2023

Headies oh, wey we suppose dey cover our embarrassment for Naija, una go televise am globally for Atlanta ???????? — ???????????????????? (@TheMahleek) September 3, 2023

Apparently The Headies struggled to get investors in Nigeria for the show which put Award Show on hold for couple of years. They later got investors in the US and on the condition that the award show would be held in the US (5 year deal). — BASITO (@itzbasito) September 3, 2023

The 2023 Headies is being hosted in Atlanta, same thing happened last yr. Headies is meant to celebrate the Nigerian music industry, but it's being held abroad; Why not hold the event in another African country? U don't see the Grammy awards, BET, VMA & others coming to Nigeria.… — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) September 3, 2023

