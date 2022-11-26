Concerned Ghanaians call for help over 'poor state' of famous Ghanaian singer Nasty

Entertainment of Saturday, 26 November 2022

A viral video of Ghanaian hitmaker, Nasty has raised concern over his current state and once again brought to light the damage drug abuse has had on his life and music career.



Up until now, not much was heard of the artiste but reports indicate that he has been roaming the streets and begging for alms. Nasty's condition has been greeted with several calls to help the artiste get back onto his feet.



Social media users have shared stories of how alleged drug abuse ruined the promising career of the Ghanaian singer who rose to fame back in the early 2000s.



Nasty is famed for the chorus he delivered on T-Blaze's hit song titled 'Wo Sisi Ye Wo Ya'.



The video of Nasty giving a freestyle of his classic tunes has been termed disturbing by those who knew him back in the day.



Hiplife Grandpapa, Reggie Rockstone has also reacted to the viral clip and suggested that Nasty be checked in at a rehabilitation centre as part of efforts to save him.



"Not a bad idea but the money raised wud have to go into his rehab and reintegration into society! It's a cruel world and the stigma that comes with being a "junkie" is no joke. A lot of times it actually makes one give up and fall back into the drugs," read Reggie's comment in reaction to a Facebook user.





