Commissioner backs Hilda Baci's record challenger, gifts her N100,000

Entertainment of Monday, 12 June 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Immediate past Commissioner for Works in Osun State, Mr. Remi Omowaye, has called on Nigerians to support Ekiti-born chef, Damilola Adeparusi, in her bid to set a new world record for longest cooking time.



Omowaye in a statement obtained in Osogbo on Sunday said rather than discouraging the chef with of barrage of criticisms that have trailed her efforts to break a record set by another Nigerian for the longest cooking hour, Adeparusi should instead be encouraged to fulfil her dream.



He subsequently announced the donation of a sum of N100,000 to the chef and commended her for cooking traditional cuisines that were not so popular outside Ekiti State.



The statement further read in parts, “I throw my weight behind the Ekiti-born chef, Miss Damilola Adeparusi with a cash support of N100,000 in her quest to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.



“Adeparusi, who is currently a student of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) is currently cooking at an apartment in Ilupeju-Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area.



“Records are made to be broken. Damilola did not commit any crime by attempting to break Hilda’s record. The sky is wide enough to accommodate different types of birds. Let her spread her wings and fly. I think she is also trying to make a name for herself too. Healthy competition is not bad.



“Even if the lady doesn’t break the record, at least, we have known her now, like we knew Hilda and I think Hilda should also be happy to have been able to motivate someone to try to do the unthinkable.”



He, however, chided the Ekiti chef’s poor planning for the exercise, saying provision should have been made for a standby medical personnel in case of emergency but commended her for cooking local food.



He also advised the chef to prepare more traditional Ekiti meals like Feregede, Otili, Pakala, Usu Eura, Usu Olo, Ewa Alagbado, Eusaa, and Egbo among others, during the cooking marathon.