Comments that followed Medikal and Sister Derby's latest single

Entertainment of Friday, 10 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The latest collaboration between former love birds, Medikal and Sister Deborah is one social media users, as well as music lovers, never saw coming as it took many by surprise.



On Thursday, March 9, Medikal released his much-anticipated song 'Cold and Trophies' which featured Sister Derby.



The duo have dominated social media conversations and once again made headlines due to their previous bad blood as a result of their messy breakup in 2018.



The 5 minutes and 8 seconds music video highlighted the chemistry between the musicians right from their car ride to the living room scene.



Netizens have been asking questions in regard to the marriage status of Medikal and Fella Makafui. To some, the rapper made a wrong move by working with his ex-girlfriend whilst others say it is all part of showbiz.



Derby's wardrobe in the music video is one that has raised eyebrows. She decided to go 'too risky' by showing flesh and highlighting her sassiness.



Fans of the rapper claim there is no course for alarm as Medikal and Derby are known for producing hits when they work on a project.



The wife of the rapper, Fella Makafui is however yet to comment on the new single or promote the song as she has previously done for all his music releases.



Check out some reactions below:





What’s this song that Medikal and Sis Derby have done? When did they become besties. Warrisgoing hon? — Jess Armooh (@jessica_armooh) March 9, 2023

In your honest opinion, do you think it was right for Medikal to have done a song with sister derby? Especially considering what had happened between them in the past

For me, I think it was a wrong move and said more here: https://t.co/428UIFndOa



Stonebwoy soldiers Ashaiman Nima pic.twitter.com/PHTyTuN3Wh — Agongo (@Gardiner_agongo) March 7, 2023

I didn’t see this coming but I love it!

Medikal and Deborah Venessa.



Pay attention to Sister Derby’s verse…COLD & TROPHIES @deborahvanessa7 you killed it! https://t.co/pAULxiAev7 pic.twitter.com/4hBmDj7ICC — Owoahemaa???? (@paulaammabroni) March 9, 2023

Medikal and Sister Derby on a song together? And have shot a video??

The song is not that nice to warrant making up and playing nice with your ex wtf??? And Fela is watching her husband “work” with his ex??? What money aaa will this song make lmaooo everything is jokes over here — A for Aku (@Aku__Addy) March 9, 2023

another Medikal and Sister Derby collab? oh wow, at this point, I just want to know how they recorded the song. did they link up or something? and if YES, I legit want to know how Fella felt or feels about that? — Chris Welbeck ???? (@nii_kela) March 8, 2023

This might be it For Medikal

Nice beat, Sister Derby looking sassy to spice up the video and clean shots too https://t.co/uHtYVZt9QF — Don Sarkcess ???? $OPUL (@Donsarkcess) March 9, 2023

Tilapia no boc y3 den mame koobi...so who is the tilapia? ( Sis Derby) and the koobi is fella Anaa????????????? Eno na mentiase3 no ????



~~~Medikal — THE GOAT ???????? (@Hakim_054) March 10, 2023

Medikal Cold and Trophies ft. Sista Derby is yet another banger among bangers ????will never understand why anyone would hate on him... Man is a genius ???? — Jollof Hene (@jollof_kjng) March 10, 2023

Abeg forget this one

Go listen medikal den sister Derby ein track ????????‍♂️????????????????

Eiiii ewurade ???????? — alkaline ???? (@bigalkaline_) March 9, 2023

