Entertainment of Friday, 10 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Comments that followed Medikal and Sister Derby's latest single

Rapper Medikal and Sister Derby play videoRapper Medikal and Sister Derby

The latest collaboration between former love birds, Medikal and Sister Deborah is one social media users, as well as music lovers, never saw coming as it took many by surprise.

On Thursday, March 9, Medikal released his much-anticipated song 'Cold and Trophies' which featured Sister Derby.

The duo have dominated social media conversations and once again made headlines due to their previous bad blood as a result of their messy breakup in 2018.

The 5 minutes and 8 seconds music video highlighted the chemistry between the musicians right from their car ride to the living room scene.

Netizens have been asking questions in regard to the marriage status of Medikal and Fella Makafui. To some, the rapper made a wrong move by working with his ex-girlfriend whilst others say it is all part of showbiz.

Derby's wardrobe in the music video is one that has raised eyebrows. She decided to go 'too risky' by showing flesh and highlighting her sassiness.

Fans of the rapper claim there is no course for alarm as Medikal and Derby are known for producing hits when they work on a project.

The wife of the rapper, Fella Makafui is however yet to comment on the new single or promote the song as she has previously done for all his music releases.

