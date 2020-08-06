Entertainment of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: eLLe Network

Coach Akwasi Appiah’s daughter celebrates her birthday with beautiful pictures

Audrey Appiah with an export-promotion company

Audrey Appiah, the second daughter of ex Black Stars coach James Akwasi Appiah celebrated her birthday over the week.



Audrey who relocated to Ghana in 2017, works with an export-promotion company here in Ghana.



The beautiful and intelligent lady strives to achieve the best in everything she lays her hands on.



She’s a bubbly, fun, loving and dedicated woman who is passionate about the things of God.



Audrey Appiah turned a mighty 30 and celebrated with these beautiful pictures on social media.



See the photos below

















