Monday, 17 August 2020

Clemento Suarez finally meets Rawlings, mimics him perfectly

Clemento Suarez with former President Jerry John Rawlings

It was a rib-cracking moment when Ghanaian comedian and actor Clemento Suarez met former President Jerry John Rawlings.



Clemento, who is brilliant at mimicking the founder of the National Democratic Congress, finally had a one-on-one encounter with him – and didn’t spare his ribs.



He mimicked one of Rawlings’ bad attempt at speaking Twi and Rawlings agreed that he nailed it.



Clemento Suarez shared the funny encounter with Papa J on his Instagram page on Monday, August 17, with the caption: “2 superheroes”.



The video has garnered more than 20k views in less than one hour and, has comments from top celebrities including, Donzy, Opanka, Cookie Tee, DJ Switch, Ohemaa Woyeje and Mzbel.



Watch the funny moment Clementor Suarez met Papa J below





