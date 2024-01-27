Claudia Lumor loses NPP primaries at Oforikrom after costly campaign

Entertainment of Saturday, 27 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian entrepreneur and the founder of Glitz Africa, Claudia Lumor has lost her bid to become the NPP parliamentary candidature for the Oforikrom Constituency.



The renowned showbiz and fashion personality announced her intentions to contest the Oforikrom constituency primaries in the Ashanti region in December 2023, hoping to topple Emmanuel Marfo, the current MP for the constituency.



The NPP Oforikrom parliamentary primaries was fiercely contested by five personalities, with Claudia Lumor being the only female in the race.



Claudia Kwarteng Lumor went home with only 351 votes, coming second to Michael Kwasi Aidoo who emerged victorious with 666 votes.



Other candidates included Nelson Owusu Ansah with 92 votes, Joseph Tieyiri with 13, and Gyamfi Nkrumah Adwabour with 8.



This comes after Claudia Lumor revealed the financial difficulties she had encountered in her campaign. She admitted that she is broke and that the campaign has been hard stating that she was in the race for Ghana and the NPP.



ID/BB



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.