Christiana Awuni names Shatta Wale's 'My Level' as her all time favourite song

Kumawood actress Christiana Awuni

You may have numerous songs on your daily playlists but there’s always that one song that hits you hard when it starts playing and it hits you to the extent of forgetting your worries and jumping on the dancefloor.



This is what happens to veteran Kumawood actress Christiana Awuni whenever she hears Shatta Wale’s hit single, “My Level”, playing.



She revealed this during an interview with Okyeame Quophi on Angel FM.



According to the “Masakyera” actress, Shatta Wale’s award-winning song which was released last year is her all-time favourite song.



Even though when asked to mention her favourite song, she fumbled and couldn’t recollect the title, immediately the host of the show mentioned the song she showed massive excitement.



Watch Christiana Awuni name her all-time favourite song below:





