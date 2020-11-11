Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Chris Attoh celebrates late wife's birthday

Chris Attoh and his late wife, Bettie Jenifer

November 9, 2020, was a sad day for Chris Attoh.



The Ghanaian actor and TV personality who is currently based in Hollywood has been a widower for more than a year now.



His wife, Bettie Jenifer was murdered in broad daylight in the United States of America after she had closed from work.



According to reports, the gunman walked up to her and started shooting at her when she started running towards her vehicle in a car park just outside her office.



The incident, which occurred in May last year, was a shock to the actor who had just married Bettie.



November 9 was Bettie’s birthday and though she is not here with us, Chris made sure to celebrate her.



He posted a photo of Bettie to his Instagram stories with Puff Daddy’s song “I’ll be missing you” featuring Faith Evans and 112.



“Happy heavenly birthday angel. Your light still shines bright,” he wrote.

