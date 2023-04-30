Check out the ages at which these Ghanaian celebrities lost their virginity

Entertainment of Sunday, 30 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Breaking one's virginity is a personal experience that most people would like to keep private. However, celebrities and high-profile people are consistently asked to reveal such intimate details about their lives during interviews.



A number of Ghanaian celebrities have been open about their experiences, sharing their stories with their fans and followers, sparking controversy and debate as many wonders about the ages some celebrities started having sex.



Here are some of the ages at which these celebrities lost their virginity:



1. Nana Ama Mcbrown 17 years







Actress and television host Nana Ama Mcbrown revealed in an interview with Captain Smart on April 28, 2023, that she lost her virginity before she turned 18 years old.



She explained that the experience was not a positive one for her and that she was taken advantage of by someone she trusted, adding that the person knows himself.



"Family, it wasn’t intentional, I didn’t intentionally…something happened and I wasn’t convinced so I just realized it has happened. I think I was about to get to eighteen years...no, it was left with a few months to eighteen years," she said.



2. Bishop Daniel Obinim - 27 years







Speaking in an interview with Neat FM's 'Ghana Montie' programme, on August 2016, Bishop Obinim said “I was a virgin from age one [1] till twenty-seven [27]. I never had sex; I was a virgin so I want to inculcate that in my kids.”



3. Ghana actress Efia Odo 16-17 years







According to Efia Odo in an interview with Delay, she had her first real relationship with a Jamaican guy when she was around 16 to 17 years.



She added that it was during this period she broke her virginity.



4. Actress Moesha Boduong 21 years







Moesha Boduong said that she lost her virginity at the age of 21.



She said this in an interview with Delay on the Delay Show in December 2015



5. Dr Cryme 15-17 years







Darlington Kwasi Agyekum popularly known in showbiz as Dr. Cryme revealed to Zionfelix during his interview on the Celebrity Ride show when he broke his virginity.



The Ghanaian singer said on the show that he broke his virginity when he was a teenager between 15 – 17 years.



6. Xandy Kamel 19 years







Actress Xandy Kemel revealed how she lost her virginity at age 19 in an interview with Neat FM in September 2019.



Xandy disclosed that she forced her boyfriend to have sex with her contrary to the norm where men are mostly the ones who demand sex from women.



7. Juliet Ibrahim 30 years







Ghanaian Actress, Juliet Ibrahim sparked a social media controversy after claiming she broke her virginity at age 30.



She disclosed in a question-and-answer session held via InstaStories on May 9, 2019, when asked by a fan at what age she was when she lost her chastity, she simply replied: “30 years old.”



AM/SARA