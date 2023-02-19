Check out how University of Lagos students mobbed Black Sherif on campus

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 February 2023

Ghanaian young rapper, Black Sherif has a wild fanbase not just in Ghana but Nigeria and other parts of the African continent who love him for his music.



The award-winning rapper who recently bagged the 'Hip Hop Act of the Year' at the Soundcity MVP Awards was given a resounding welcome by students of the University of Lagos where he interacted with his fans.



Blacko on Thursday, February 16, got mobbed by autograph hunters and people who rushed to take a photo with the Ghanaian hitmaker.



The 'Meet and Greet' section allowed students of Unilag to get intimate with Black Sherif who took time to sign autographs and get personal with them.



The ladies on campus came out in their numbers to see the rapper when he paid them a special visit.



Admits the cheers and screams, Blacko ensured that the experience was made memorable for his fans.



