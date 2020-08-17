Entertainment of Monday, 17 August 2020

Source: Pulse Ghana

Charlamagne tha God; top U.S media icon reveals he's bought a house in Ghana

play videoCharlamange Tha God

Charlamagne Tha God, a top American medial icon, has disclosed that he has acquired a property in Ghana.



Charlamagne popularly known as a host on The Breakfast Club, an American syndicated radio show based in New York City, spoke about the property he has acquired in Ghana when he was speaking with Burna Boy on the famous show.



The 42-year-old disclosed this whilst responding to Burna Boy's call on the show for Africa-Americans outside Africa to return home. "When you say things like let's come back to Africa, I got some property in Ghana," adding that he wants to have a stake in the motherland.



Burna Boy lauded his purchase, saying that "Bro that’s the best decision you have ever made. Trust me, trust me, Ghana is a beautiful place, You’re in a beautiful place man… Cos for me personally that’s my go-to place for refuge".



Talking about the property during the 16th minute into the conversation, Charlamagne, who made waves recently with his one on one interview with American presidential candidate, Joe Biden, said: " it's in East Legon, Accra".



Burna Boy was on the show to talk about his latest album 'Twice As Tall'.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.