Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Celestine Donkor reminisces about armed robbery attack in their house

Gospel musician, Celestine Donkor

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Celestine Donkor has reminisced how armed robbers attacked them in their house.



Barely a month ago, Zionfelix.net reported about the sad incident that Celestine and her family encountered.



Narrating the incident in an interview on Okay FM with Halifax Ansah Addo, Celestine Donkor said the robbers went away with their phones, laptops and all their money at their home.



According to her, the robbers even withdrew money from her MoMo account.



She stressed that they were very determined to steal from them.



The ‘Agbebolo’ singer disclosed she was preparing to release a new song when the incident occurred.



Celestine Donkor added that by God’s grace, they have been able to overcome.



Watch the video below





