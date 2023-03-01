Celestine Donkor narrates how God's visit in her dream miraculously improved her songwriting skills

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 March 2023

Gospel musician Celestine Donkor recently shared her personal struggles as a songwriter early on in her career.



In a myjoyonline.com report, she revealed that although she could feature on other people's tracks and contribute to their success, writing songs for herself was a major challenge.



“I used to struggle to write songs. It was a prayer topic first on my list, I remember I used to wait on the Lord. After ‘Supernatural,’ I was doing featured works for other artists, but I was not able to come up with the song that my ministry deserved. So it was a need at the time,” Donkor disclosed.



Donkor went on to share that she was divinely inspired by a dream and received God's assistance in a special way, which helped her overcome her struggles with songwriting.



According to Celestine, she found herself on a vast field of flowers with an unseen presence, whom she believed to be God, instructing her to study the flowers and their music. The flowers’ sound was so unique that it inspired her to write songs effortlessly.



“After that encounter, when I woke up, my spirit just overflowed with songs. I wake up with new songs and I go to sleep with new songs,” she added.



Donkor expressed her joy and relief whenever she hears fans talk about her music and how it has touched their lives with her songwriting skills.



