Celestine Donkor doesn’t pay payola and that’s why her song is not being played – Andy Dosty

Ace Ghanaian DJ and radio presenter, Andy Dosty has replied to Celestine Donkor’s statement that her new song ‘Thank You’ is not being played because she featured some secular musicians.



In a recent post on Facebook, Celestine Donkor bemoaned some Christian media channels have declined to play the song and a section of industry players have said they do not like the song due to the featuring of secular musicians.



The ‘Agbebolo’ singer described their actions as primitive thinking.



Reacting to this in an interview with Caleb Nii Boye on Star FM which was monitored by Zionfelix.net, Andy Dosty questioned whether Celestine paid these DJs or presenters to play the song.



He stated that Celestine Donkor didn’t pay them and that’s the reason why the song was not played.



The renowned media personality stressed that the song would have been played if she paid payola.



Andy Dosty added that her utterances will make Efya and Akwaboah feel bad.



Listen to his reaction below:



