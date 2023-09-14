Celebrities who have criticised Okraku-Mantey as deputy minister

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 September 2023

Following the appointment of music producer, Mark Okraku-Mantey as the Deputy Minister for Arts and Culture, there have been some criticisms regarding his efficiency in the role.



Some Ghanaian celebrities have fumed at the lack of development in the creative arts industry despite one of their own, Okraku-Mantey, being a government appointee.



During his appointment, celebrities in the creative arts industry were elated anticipating that he would spearhead developmental projects that eluded them for far too long. However, some seem to have concerns.



Here is a list of such showbiz personalities:



1. Shatta Wale



Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale opined that Mark Okraku-Mantey cannot serve in the role of deputy minister.



According to him, he cannot pinpoint any impact he has received from the deputy minister of tourism, arts, and culture and as such he believes he does not deserve the position.



Speaking in an interview with YFM’s Rev. Erskine on the Y Leaderboard Series, he stated: “If our leaders are listening to me, I think it [Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture] is something that they need to dissolve.



"We are in the technology world now. Someone like Mark Okraku-Mantey can’t be there. Our leaders need to know. I am not saying it because I want to spoil his job. His job was as a producer who became a programs director wherever he is but people like that don’t have a vision.







"Up till now, I haven’t seen his house. He cannot encourage me. Up to now, I have not seen certain things in the industry that have pushed me. We are talking about creative arts here. But ask yourself how many artistes have gotten their royalties in the industry. In this music industry that we are in, Amakye Dede is still complaining," Shatta Wale said.



2. KOD







Popular Ghanaian media personality, Kofi Okyere Darko, also known as KOD, has also expressed his disappointment.



"Mark Okraku-Mantey, and the president’s action in relation to the creative arts industry. I had very high hopes for what Nana was going to do for the creative space because right from the 70s, Nana Akufo-Addo has been connected to the music industry in diverse ways," said KOD.



"He used to organize shows in the UK when he was in school. He was friends with people like Fela Anikulapo Kuti… He's had a very great relationship with musicians over the years. Look at his team members…Many of them have creative backgrounds. So you’d expect that, this is the time for us to shine, but it didn't happen. He [Okraku Mantey] has forgotten why he was elevated. We thought someone like him would be a mouthpiece for us. But I am disappointed in what the government has done. They could have done more for us," he told Andy Dosty on Hitz FM.



3. Bullgod







Artiste manager, Bullgod also criticised Okraku-Mantey for failing to live up to expectations following his appointment.



He believes the creative arts industry has not benefitted from his appointment as a government official despite his affiliation with them.



"As a person, I hold Okraku-Mantey in the highest regard. He will not receive even a negative score from me as a politician. Yes, I'm telling you because he made many contributions as a person and was someone I looked up to when I first entered the entertainment industry. Before we took over, he invested his own money in the music industry, but what has he been up to since they appointed him?



"The last time someone claimed to have a case, it involved property. Landguard or an employee of the Department of Housing? He used to say that managers are dispatch boys, but now he is the one being sent around the office on errands... Therefore, Mark, if you are ruling there for the people and you are not permitted to function, your work is finished," he said during a panel discussion on United Showbiz.



4. Kwame A Plus









Media personality and political activist, Kwame Asare-Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, bemoaned Okraku-Mantey's ineffectiveness as a deputy minister.



He asserted that deputy ministerial roles are not effective in Ghana hence the non-performance of Mark Okraku-Mantey.



Speaking as a panelist on United Showbiz, he said, “If you’re expecting Mark to help with certain things because he is a deputy minister then you are joking. As for that deputy minister position, it is a waste of taxpayers’ money. What are they going to do? What is their role? If were a deputy minister, I would be sacked by now. Because I always speak my mind, I am a non-conformist. Nobody can oppress me.



“Mark Okraku-Mantey cannot do anything. He is just there taking his salary, greeting people at events, and going back home to sleep. Apart from that, Mark will not be able to do anything impactful. Don’t blame Mark, he didn’t know things would turn out this way," he said.



5. Tic Tac









Hiplife musician, Nana Kwaku Okyere Duah popularly known as Tic Tac described Okraku-Mantey as “a very bad spot in the entertainment industry” following his appointment.



Without explanation and stated reasons, Tic Tac said this on his Facebook timeline on Friday, 7 October 2022.



“The man called 'Mark-Okraku Mantey', a very bad spot in our Ghanaian entertainment space, now occupying the Deputy Minister’s seat for the creatives, makes it even worse for our motherland [Ghana Flag emoji] #Wayo,” the rapper and entrepreneur wrote.



