Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Celebrities who have angrily condemned Nungua Wulomo’s marriage to a 12-year-old girl

Serwaa Amihere, Bridget Otoo and Nana Aba Anamoah Serwaa Amihere, Bridget Otoo and Nana Aba Anamoah

Some Ghanaian celebrities have shared their opinions on the recent marriage between a 63-year-old traditional priest in Nungua, Gborbu Wulomo, Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, and a 12-year-old girl.

The discussions and criticisms sparked by the March 30 development have dominated Twitter trends, with celebrities voicing profound anger.

Some of these individuals have condemned the act which they regard as dehumanizing while others have criticized the chief’s justification that the ‘little bride’ won’t be required to fulfill sexual obligations.

They stressed that the Wulomo’s justification doesn’t make his act of marrying a minor legal.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Hon. Stephen Asamoah, has pledged to investigate the matter and take the necessary measures.

Other institutions like the Africa Education Watch, have also urged the police to apprehend the Gborbu Wulomo for unlawfully marrying an underage girl.

Naa Ashorkor sought answers from the Nungua Mankralo Shwonotalor & Oyibi Gonten Mantse, Nii Tetse Nii Bortey Kofi Frankwa II.




