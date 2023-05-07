Celebrities show off their styles, fashion senses on VGMA 2023 red carpet

Entertainment of Sunday, 7 May 2023

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) is one of the biggest events on the Ghanaian entertainment calendar, and this year's event was no exception.



Apart from the great music, it was also a chance for celebrities to show off their styles and fashion senses. And as usual, some of them made really bold statements of it.



Actress Nana Ama McBrown, known for her chic and sophisticated style, graced the red carpet in a stunning mermaid black dress, with intricate beaded embellishments.



The dress hugged her curves in all the right places, and she paired it with elegant black heels and diamond earrings.



Rising music star, and the new Artiste of the Year, Black Sherif, known for his unique style, also wore an all-black suit, with a white shirt, matching his braided hair.



The look was both sophisticated and edgy, but which perfectly suited his style.



Sarkodie, one of the biggest names in Ghanaian music, chose to go with an all-white suit for the VGMA.



The clean, crisp look was perfectly complemented by his dark shades, and he looked every inch the superstar he is.



Gospel singer, Piesie Esther (Gospel Artiste of the Year), opted for a fashionable navy green dress with a plunging neckline and long sleeves.



The dress featured an asymmetrical hemline and was paired well with a matching clutch and strappy heels. The overall look was classy and attention-grabbing.



Kwabena Kwabena, known for his unique fashion sense, wore a feminine top that he paired with wide-legged, colourful pants.



The look was bold and daring, yet still had an element of sophistication.



These celebrities, and many others who graced the VGMA red carpet, showed that Ghanaian fashion is vibrant, stylish, and diverse.



From classic suits to bold dresses and unique ensembles, they proved that there is no limit to the creativity and style of Ghanaian fashion.



