Celebrities rubbish Samini’s claim that Sarkodie is rude and proud

Entertainment of Monday, 30 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Award-winning rapper, Sarkodie, has had a number of his colleagues describe him as rude and proud when they sometimes request to work on a piece with him.



Samini, in a submission on Twitter, publicly stated that he will not collaborate with the rapper because he ignored his messages requesting a joint for a song and referred to him as dishonest and rude.



Samini joins Edem, DeeMoney, Yemi Alade, and Meiway, among others, who have openly rebuked the rapper for failing to respond to their messages when they requested a collaboration.



However, D-Black and Wendy Shay have come forward to provide their support to the "Stir it Up" musician, revealing the kind and sweet things he did for them following Samini's altercation.



Ghanaian artist and businessman D-Black refuted Samini's assertion that Sarkodie was "fake and rude" for declining to return a favour.



In a tweet, he provided a contrasting narrative of how the rapper consistently came through for his friends and associates.



“It just hit me that @sarkodie pulled up to my crib one time and did 2 verses for me, OMEGA and Give it To Me ft. YCee & himself on my album and guess what... I wasn’t even home. I was in Kumasi performing at an event. Came back the next day & records were there done! Bless u g,” D-Black shared on January 27, 2023.



Wendy Shay, another musician who has joined D-Black, praised rapper Sarkodie for having faith in her abilities and showing mad love for her at the beginning of her career.





