Cape Coast airport is not needed - Blakk Rasta speaks

Musician and media personality Blakk Rasta

Ghanaian radio presenter cum musician, Blakk Rasta, has spoken against the NPP government’s decision to construct an airport at Cape Coast in the Central Region.



Airing his sentiment on Zylofon FM, the outspoken presenter in a video sighted by Zionfelix.net said the building of the airport is needless.



He stated that there is an airport at Takoradi which is very close to Cape Coast.



He explained that a drive from Cape Coast to Takoradi is just an hour drive–so the building of a new airport at Cape Coast is not necessary.



Blakk Rasta posited he is not anti development but developmental projects should be done with wisdom.



Stressing on the closeness of the cities, Blakk Rasta stated he can use 45 minutes to drive to Cape Coast.



The leadership of the New Patriotic Party disclosed their plans to build an airport at Cape Coast during the launch of their manifesto last week.



