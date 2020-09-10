Television of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Caleb Nii Boye to host Showbiz on Starr FM

Radio presenter, Caleb Nii Boye

One of Ghana’s fast-rising entertainment show producer and presenter, Caleb Nii Boye, is set to host a new programme dubbed 'Showbiz' on Starr 103.5.



Caleb will be taking up a new role at Starr FM where he has been working there as a producer for the past few years.



He is the producer of Starr FM's flagship programmes namely, The Zone, The Morning Zoo, Music Arena, and a co-producer on StarrChat which is being hosted by the CEO of EIB, Bola Ray.



He initially took up the challenge of having his own show when he started hosting ‘Showbiz Live’ on Live FM on February 2, 2020.



His new show, ‘Showbiz On Starr’ will be airing on Sundays at 3:00 PM starting from Sunday, Septemeber, 13.



About Caleb Nii Boye



Caleb is a graduate from the Ghana Insitute of Journalism and an old student of Accra Academy where he currently serves as the president of his year group.



The one-time actor started his radio career at Radio GIJ as host of the 'WeekendTrain' when he was a student at the Ghana Institue of Journalism.



The show won him the Best Radio Presenter at the 2017 edition of the Ghana Tertiary Awards.



He started working with StarrFM as a production assistant on its Saturday Entertainment Show Morning Zoo which was hosted by Nii Ayi Tagoe.

