Entertainment of Friday, 10 July 2020

CEO Flow: Sarkodie finally replies Asem, others with E-40 feature

play videoRappers Asem and Sarkodie

Any Ghanaian rapper who has dissed Sarkodie (either directly or indirectly) in the past few months has been served.



In his latest single titled “CEO Flow” which features US rap legend E-40, Sarkodie generalizes his jabs but singles out his current biggest opponent, Asem.



The US-based Ghanaian rapper has been pestering Sarkodie with diss songs for the past few months and dared him to face him if he’s got the 'balls and bars'.



However, it seems this is the right time to respond.



First, he directly responded to Asem’s tweet regarding how he ‘fraudulently’ won his numerous BET Awards.



“They want me to chill/Like they got me on ice/Ose BET me titi cos I carry all night/Se manwinni award aa/Ma paddy don't like but to be honest/My paddy we alright,” he spits on the heavy bass-laced hip-hop record.



He then fired more shots regarding Asem’s current status and relevance in the music industry, saying the former Lynx Entertainment signee needs him to sustain his career.



Sarkodie fired: “S3 mo rap lose form a, I be the only weight gainer/Punchlines, 65 feet container/I guess you got a diss cause you need sustainer/Man, I got this sh*t together like f**king waist trainer.”



